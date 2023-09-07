Google CEO Sundar Pichai claims AI will be the biggest technological shift, says ‘bigger than internet…’1 min read 07 Sep 2023, 08:33 AM IST
Google CEO Sundar Pichai has said that artificial intelligence technology will be the biggest technological shift in our lifetimes and might even turn out to be bigger than the internet itself. Pichai has written a 2,400-word memo ahead of the 25-year anniversary of the search giant.