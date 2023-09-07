Google CEO Sundar Pichai believes that artificial intelligence will be the biggest technological shift in our lifetimes, possibly bigger than the internet itself.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai has said that artificial intelligence technology will be the biggest technological shift in our lifetimes and might even turn out to be bigger than the internet itself. Pichai has written a 2,400-word memo ahead of the 25-year anniversary of the search giant. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Writing in a blog post on Wednesday, Pichai wrote, “Over time, AI will be the biggest technological shift we see in our lifetimes. It’s bigger than the shift from desktop computing to mobile, and it may be bigger than the internet itself. It’s a fundamental rewiring of technology and an incredible accelerant of human ingenuity."

“Making AI more helpful for everyone, and deploying it responsibly, is the most important way we’ll deliver on our mission for the next 10 years and beyond." Pichai added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Google has been a pioneer in the space of artificial intelligence technology, particularly since the acquisition of DeepMind in 2014 for over $500 million. However, the company was still taken aback by the launch of OpenAI's ChatGPT last year and quickly rushed to bring its own generative AI-based chatbot Bard to the market.

Pichai also took cognizance of the complexities and risks posed by artificial intelligence technology. He wrote, “As excited as we are about the potential of AI to benefit people and society, we understand that AI, like any early technology, poses complexities and risks. Our development and use of AI must address these risks, and help to develop the technology responsibly."

Sundar Pichai's first email to his father: Pichai also shared the first email he had sent to his father years ago and the hilarious reply he received. The Google CEO said that he had shared his first email with his father while studying in the US. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It was two days until Pichai got a reply from his father, the email read, "Dear Mr. Pichai, email received. All is well."