Google CEO Sundar Pichai was all praise for OpenAI during a recent interaction where he said the launch of ChatGPT was an 'exciting moment' for him. Pichai also said that artificial intelligence is a 'profound platform shift' and it is getting to a stage where it can be deployed more deeply.

On being questioned if Google was caught ‘flat-footed’ after the launch of large language models by OpenAI and Microsoft, Pichai told Wired Google had been ‘thinking about AI from very beginning’.Picahi also noted that he pivoted the company to be ‘AI-first’ and spent a lot of money on AI research which resulted in their own LLM LaMDA.

However, the Google CEO noted that while the company was thinking about AI in their products they needed the technology to mature a bit before using it.

He said, “Obviously, we were thinking about running large consumer products. But we definitely felt that the technology needed to mature a bit more before we put it in our products"

He said, "So credit to OpenAI for the launch of ChatGPT, which showed a product-market fit and that people are ready to understand and play with the technology. In some ways, it was an exciting moment for me, because we are building that underlying technology and deploying it across our products."

However, the Indian-origin tech leader during the Wired interaction said that the technology arc for AI is long and he is ‘very comfortable' about where Google is positioned.

On the competition in the AI space with OpenI and Microsoft, Pichai said that there has ‘always been competition’ and it is not new. He pointed out that Google has also faced competition from Amazon's Alexa and Apple's Siri in the past.