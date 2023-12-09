Google faked Gemini AI viral duck video

In a recent demo video, Google staged parts of Gemini viral duck video, a GPT-4 competitor. Google admitted that its video named "Hands-on with Gemini: Interacting with multimodal AI," was edited to expedite the outputs (which was declared in the video description).

However, there was no voice interaction between the human and the AI.

Rather than having Gemini respond to or predict a drawing or change in objects on the table in real time, the demo was made by "using still images from the footage and prompting via text." The video attempts to mislead the audience into believing Gemini's capability. The video is rather questionable due to the lack of disclaimers about how inputs are actually made.

“Really happy to see the interest around our “Hands-on with Gemini" video. In our developer blog yesterday, we broke down how Gemini was used to create it," said, Oriol Vinyals, VP of Research & Deep Learning Lead, Google DeepMind. Gemini co-lead, in a post on X.

“We gave Gemini sequences of different modalities — image and text in this case — and had it respond by predicting what might come next. Devs can try similar things when access to Pro opens on 12/13 🚀. The knitting demo used Ultra," Vinyals added.

“All the user prompts and outputs in the video are real, shortened for brevity. The video illustrates what the multimodal user experiences built with Gemini could look like. We made it to inspire developers," said, Vinyals.

"When you’re building an app, you can get similar results (there’s always some variability with LLMs) by prompting Gemini with an instruction that allows the user to "configure" the behavior of the model, like inputting “you are an expert in science …" before a user can engage in the same kind of back and forth dialogue. Here’s a clip of what this looks like in AI Studio with Gemini Pro. We’ve come a long way since Flamingo 🦩 & PALI, looking forward to seeing what people build with it," the VP further added.