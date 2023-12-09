Google faked Gemini AI viral duck video
Google Gemini: The video attempts to mislead the audience into believing Gemini's capability is rather questionable due to the lack of disclaimers about how inputs are actually made.
In a recent demo video, Google staged parts of Gemini viral duck video, a GPT-4 competitor. Google admitted that its video named "Hands-on with Gemini: Interacting with multimodal AI," was edited to expedite the outputs (which was declared in the video description).
It comes as no surprise that Google denies any wrongdoing here, as it referred The Verge to an X post written by Gemini's co-lead, Oriol Vinyals, which says "all the user prompts and outputs in the video are real," and that his team made the video "to inspire developers." Given the industry and authorities' attention on AI lately, perhaps the tech giant should be more sensitive about its presentations in this field.
Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.