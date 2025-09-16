It demonstrates exactly what Google claims in its blog post about the AI image editing tool that allows you to place yourself against any backdrop, or in any photo, regardless of whether you were ever there—“the only limit is your imagination".

For once, the marketing isn’t exaggerated.

Friends are posting themselves against cinematic backdrops, half-admitting in captions that the images look nothing like them, yet confessing they love the look. Some are editing themselves into casual or intimate frames with celebrities, as if living out the fantasy of being romantic with a reel-life crush. Yet others can be seen hugging their younger selves, or spinning jokes around the prompt.

The possibilities are limitless, as are the questions about privacy, bias, and creative ownership.

Manufacturing nostalgia

It makes me wonder if Meta is quietly relieved: Google's Gemini 2.5 Flash Image, viral by its codename Nano Banana, may be far more popular than its own chatbot, but every one of these AI portraits still ends up on Instagram.

More importantly, watching this celebration of our prompting genius took me back to a simpler time on the internet: Remember when every other picture had a sepia tint, or a Valencia glow?

Then came the #nofilter mention in picture captions, and authenticity became the selling point. People captioned their selfies “woke up like this", a phrase that only worked because it needed announcing.

Of course, nobody believed it. Bare-faced selfies were carefully angled, sometimes taken at 0.5x camera setting for that deliberate distortion to look thinner, taller. Those were the early years of learning how to live inside the digital grid, polishing reality just enough to make it “aesthetic". ‘Paris’ was everyone's go-to filter at one point because it looked the least like a filter.

We’ve been doing this dance for years on social media. We start with hiding blemishes, then enhancing features, then performing authenticity, and eventually admitting that the performance is the whole point. Which is why Nano Banana feels less like a shock and more like the next inevitable step.

Two years ago, image generation and editing tools Stable Diffusion and Midjourney flooded the internet with AI art. According to the tech blog Everypixel, “more than 15 billion images were created using text-to-image algorithms from 2022 to 2023…. it took photography from 1826 onwards decades to reach that number".

But those images leaned toward fantasy. Anime avatars, oil-painted portraits against surreal landscapes. Nano Banana is different. It brings the experiment closer to the self. It's not just about showing us as flawless. It taps into our yearning for nostalgia and allows us to create a memory in the past that never actually existed.

This isn’t nostalgia captured; it’s nostalgia manufactured.

Escaping reality

When the past is reconstructed through prompts, does it still anchor us, or does it drift away like another performance?

What does every AI-led picture trend tell us about how we see ourselves, our real selves?

It’s not just about concealing acne or smoothing wrinkles anymore. These AI edits don’t just make us look good; they make us look different. We rush to share these images because they feel more likeable. But to whom—others or ourselves?

And what happens after this? Will this flood of avatars make us treasure candid, untouched photos again? Or will it make us suspicious of all photographs on the internet? Imagine scrolling through your digital albums a decade from now, wondering if a particularly striking image was even a real memory?

You could argue we had Photoshop long before Instagram and AI. Other than the aspect of access, there’s also the difference between enhancing and reinventing. Filters helped our lives look better. AI changes it entirely.

Maybe this is the natural trajectory of our image-obsession: from soft edits to total reinvention. Each stage promises freedom from imperfection, only to deliver a new standard we can’t keep up with.

Nano Banana isn’t the end of that line. It’s just the latest mask in a costume trunk we keep raiding in the hope of hiding our real faces from ourselves. So yes, let’s go bananas.