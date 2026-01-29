Google Gemini launches JEE Main mock test papers: IIT Kharagpur alumnus Sundar Pichai goes nostalgic, ‘If I could…’

Sundar Pichai is celebrating Google Gemini's rollout of free, full-length mock JEE Main tests to help students in high-stakes college admissions prep.

“If I could turn back time.... excited for SATs last week and JEE Main this week in Gemini at no cost!” the Google CEO wrote.

As an IIT Kharagpur alumnus, Pichai's "turn back time" quip adds a personal layer.

Students preparing for JEE Main can now access free, full-length mock tests directly through Google Search’s AI platform. The mock tests are designed to mirror real JEE Main conditions,

Google Gemini AI has collaborated with Physics Wallah and Careers360 to prepare the mock tests. Each test includes 75 questions, with 25 from each of Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. The test has to be completed in three hours.

After completing a test, students receive instant performance analysis that shows their strengths and weaknesses. The platform provides explanations for wrong answers. It can also create a study plan based on results for better preparation.

Last week, Google Gemini introduced tools for students preparing for the SAT (Scholastic Assessment Test). The tests have been developed by The Princeton Review.

The practice tests follow a realistic digital SAT format with a built-in timer. It has a total duration of 2 hours and 14 minutes.

Questions match the difficulty level of the actual exam. After completing a test, students receive instant AI-based feedback, including scores and a clear performance breakdown.

Step-by-step explanations are provided for wrong answers. Based on results, the Gemini AI also creates a personalised study plan to address specific weak areas.

Social media reaction Social media users reacted to Sundar Pichai’s post. Some of them pointed back to Sundar Pichai's days at IIT Kharagpur.

One of them wrote, “Sundar knows the grind; he used these exams to get into IIT and likely cleared the SAT/GRE for Stanford and Wharton. It makes sense that he’s proud to offer this via Gemini.”

Another wrote, “Amazing Sundar, Now we need GATE, CAT, NEET and GMAT.”

“Incredible to see how accessible learning has become. I spent a decade in a stable field before realising I wanted to build something I could touch. Now I’m back to the basics, navigating the 'grime' of farm automation. Reality is the ultimate test, and I’m glad to be a student again,” posted another.

“Getting good mock papers for JEE was really hard when I was preparing. Super cool to see this! Please consider adding personal finance and crypto certification tests/exams next!” posted another.

Another user commented, “This will be revolutionary, no more coaching mafia.”

“Waiting for the day when the scores of SATs and JEE Main from Gemini would be considered for getting admissions,” quipped another.

How to use Google Gemini for JEE mock tests

View full Image Google Gemini JEE mock test ( X/GeminiApp )