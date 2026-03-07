AI Tool of the Week: See how Gemini Lyria 3 makes custom music easy.

The AI hack we unlocked today is based on Lyria 3 in Google Gemini.
The AI hack we unlocked today is based on Lyria 3 in Google Gemini.
What problem does it solve?
What problem does it solve?
Every week, teams across marketing, L&D, and communications hit a similar invisible wall: they have great content, maybe a training video, a product launch reel, an internal town hall recording, but no budget, no time, and no expertise to give it a soundtrack that actually fits. So they either pay for stock music that sounds generic, spend weeks coordinating with a composer, or simply ship the content with no audio at all.
None of these options is good enough. A mid-sized company produces dozens of internal videos, client-facing presentations, and social media assets every month. Each one is an opportunity to communicate with emotion, and most squander it because original music feels out of reach.
Google Gemini Lyria 3 solves these problems. Type a sentence describing your brand, your message, or your mood and in under 30 seconds, you have an original, 30-second, 48kHz stereo track with vocals, auto-generated lyrics, and custom cover art. No composer. No licensing. No prompt engineering degree required.
How to access: gemini.google.com (free for all users 18+, higher limits for paid subscribers)
Lyria 3 can help you:
• Generate original soundtracks for training videos and internal communications- no licensing fees
• Create custom jingles for product launches, events, and social content in seconds
• Photo to music: Turn a photo or campaign image directly into a mood-matched audio track
Example:
Here's how to use Lyria 3 across three real moments:
1. The training video that finally sounds intentional: The team opens Gemini, selects Music, and types: "Professional, focused background music for a compliance training video. Neutral, modern, slightly upbeat. Instrumental only, no vocals."
In 30 seconds they have a unique track.
Then follow up: "Make it slightly warmer." One more generation. Done.
2. The town hall that needed an entrance: The CEO's quarterly all-hands has a slide deck, a strong agenda, and zero audio identity. Prompt: "An energising, cinematic 30-second opener for a company town hall. Modern, confident, builds to a crescendo. No lyrics."
The track plays as employees join the call.
3. The product launch reel that came together last minute: Marketing has 48 hours before a product goes live. The campaign video is ready, but the licensed track they wanted costs $800 and takes three days to clear. Instead, the marketing manager uploads the hero campaign image to Gemini and prompts: "Create a track based on this image. Bold, aspirational, millennial energy, strong female vocals".
Lyria 3 reads the visual: bright colours, forward motion and delivers a track that feels made for the video. Because it was.
What makes Lyria 3 special?
• It lives inside your existing workflow, not outside it: Unlike Suno, Udio, or any other standalone music tool, Lyria 3 is built directly into Gemini, the same window where you're already writing, researching, and creating.
• No Music Knowledge Required: Genre, tempo, vocal style: All directed in plain English, the way you'd brief a colleague.
• Built-in AI Transparency: Every track is automatically watermarked with SynthID- Google's invisible audio fingerprint, so AI-generated content is always identifiable, even after compression or re-recording.
Mint's ‘AI tool of the week’ is excerpted from Leslie D'Monte's weekly TechTalk newsletter. Subscribe to Mint's newsletters to get them directly in your email inbox.
Note: The tools and analysis featured in this section demonstrated clear value based on our internal testing. Our recommendations are entirely independent and not influenced by the tool creators.
Jaspreet Bindra is co-founder and CEO, and Anuj Magazine is co-founder, of AI&Beyond.