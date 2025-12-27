The AI hack we unlock today is based on Google Gemini’s new capability—mini-apps in Gemini (powered by Opal, Google's experimental framework for building interactive applications).
AI Tool of the Week: Gemini's new feature creates interactive tools in chat
SummaryTired of AI answers that still require manual work? Explore the new mini-apps feature in Gemini that transforms your ideas into functional tools instantly.
