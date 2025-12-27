AI Tool of the Week: Gemini's new feature creates interactive tools in chat

The AI hack we unlock today is based on Google Gemini’s new capability—mini-apps in Gemini (powered by Opal, Google's experimental framework for building interactive applications).
The AI hack we unlock today is based on Google Gemini’s new capability—mini-apps in Gemini (powered by Opal, Google's experimental framework for building interactive applications).
The AI hack we unlock today is based on Google Gemini’s new capability—mini-apps in Gemini (powered by Opal, Google's experimental framework for building interactive applications).
What problem do mini-apps in Gemini solve?
Traditional AI chatbots give you answers, but you still have to do the work. Ask for a budget breakdown? You get a text that you copy into Excel. Need a project tracker? You manually recreate it in another tool. Want to compare options? You're building tables yourself.
What problem do mini-apps in Gemini solve?
Traditional AI chatbots give you answers, but you still have to do the work. Ask for a budget breakdown? You get a text that you copy into Excel. Need a project tracker? You manually recreate it in another tool. Want to compare options? You're building tables yourself.
This creates a friction in the user experience. AI understands what you need, but you're stuck doing manual work to make it usable.
Mini-apps in Gemini close this gap by creating ready-to-use, interactive tools right in your chat. No more copying, pasting, or rebuilding in other apps.
How to access: Go to gemini.google.com → Click the beaker icon (top right) → Enable "Gems with mini apps"
Mini-apps can help you:
• Create interactive tools instantly: Generate calculators, planners, trackers, and games without leaving the chat
• Build functional prototypes: Test ideas with working apps before investing in full development
• Collaborate more effectively: Share interactive tools that teammates can use, not just read
Example:
Suppose you're launching a new product and need a streamlined workflow for your marketing team. Here's how mini-apps in Gemini help:
• Click “New Gem”: Start creating your custom mini-app from the Gems section
• Describe what you need: “Create an app that evaluates product features, generates marketing content ideas, creates vision boards, and outlines next steps”
• Gemini builds the workflow: You get a multi-step interactive app with sections for Product Name, Description, Content Generation, Vision Board Creation, and HTML rendering
• Use it immediately: Your team inputs product details, and the app automatically generates marketing content, visual concepts, and actionable next steps
• Remix and refine: Click "Remix" to modify steps, add fields, or customize the workflow for your specific needs
What makes this special?
• No technical skills needed: Build functional apps through simple conversation
• Everything in one place: From request to working tool without switching platforms
• Instant iterations: Modify apps by simply asking - no manual editing required
Mint's ‘AI tool of the week’ is excerpted from Leslie D'Monte's weekly TechTalk newsletter. Subscribe to Mint's newsletters to get them directly in your email inbox.
Note: The tools and analysis featured in this section demonstrated clear value based on our internal testing. Our recommendations are entirely independent and not influenced by the tool creators.
Jaspreet Bindra is co-founder and CEO, and Anuj Magazine is co-founder, of AI&Beyond.