Google Gemini will now do real-time speech translation for your phone calls and online meetings

Google is now making it easier than ever to understand foreign languages with its new AI tool called Gemini 3.5 Live Translation. The new model is capable of automatically detecting over 70 languages and generating natural-sounding translations while retaining the original speaker's intonation, pacing, and pitch.

How does Google's new AI translation work? Unlike earlier translation models that would wait for a speaker to finish their sentence before beginning the translation, Gemini 3.5 Live Translate generates speech continuously while the person is talking and, Google says, can deliver fluid translations that are just a few seconds behind throughout the session.

Google says its new model is also capable of navigating loud and unpredictable environments, making it ideal for meetings, classrooms, broadcasts, and phone calls.

The company also notes that its new model is already being used by companies like Agora, Fishjam, LiveKit, Pipecat, and Vision Agents via the Gemini Live API to build voice translation apps.

Meanwhile, Southeast Asian daily essentials app Grab is also using Gemini 3.5 Live Translation to enable real-time communication between drivers and passengers during pickups.

Gemini 3.5 Live Translation on your phone: Google is bringing Gemini 3.5 Live Translation to both the Android and iOS versions of the Google Translate app. So when users are working with the Live Translate feature on the app, they can connect a pair of headphones to start using the seamless translation offered by Gemini 3.5 Live Translation.

There is also a special surprise for Android users who get a new "listening mode" that lets them hear translations directly via their phone's earpiece, meaning there is no need to connect separate headphones or TWS earbuds.

The feature works similarly to taking a phone call. Just begin Listening Mode and hold the phone near your ear to hear the translated audio.

How to use Gemini 3.5 Live Translation? Google's newest AI offering is coming to a number of Google products from today, including Google Meet (enterprise only via private preview), the Google Translate app on mobile, Google AI Studio, and the Gemini Live API.

On Google Meet, the new Gemini 3.5 Live Translation model is claimed to enable more than 2,000 language combinations in a single meeting.