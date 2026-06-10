Google Gemini will now do real-time speech translation for your phone calls and online meetings

Google is now making it easier than ever to understand foreign languages with its new AI tool called Gemini 3.5 Live Translation. The new model is capable of automatically detecting over 70 languages and generating natural-sounding translations while retaining the original speaker's intonation, pacing, and pitch.

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How does Google's new AI translation work? Unlike earlier translation models that would wait for a speaker to finish their sentence before beginning the translation, Gemini 3.5 Live Translate generates speech continuously while the person is talking and, Google says, can deliver fluid translations that are just a few seconds behind throughout the session.

Google says its new model is also capable of navigating loud and unpredictable environments, making it ideal for meetings, classrooms, broadcasts, and phone calls.

The company also notes that its new model is already being used by companies like Agora, Fishjam, LiveKit, Pipecat, and Vision Agents via the Gemini Live API to build voice translation apps.

Meanwhile, Southeast Asian daily essentials app Grab is also using Gemini 3.5 Live Translation to enable real-time communication between drivers and passengers during pickups.

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Gemini 3.5 Live Translation on your phone: Google is bringing Gemini 3.5 Live Translation to both the Android and iOS versions of the Google Translate app. So when users are working with the Live Translate feature on the app, they can connect a pair of headphones to start using the seamless translation offered by Gemini 3.5 Live Translation.

There is also a special surprise for Android users who get a new "listening mode" that lets them hear translations directly via their phone's earpiece, meaning there is no need to connect separate headphones or TWS earbuds.

The feature works similarly to taking a phone call. Just begin Listening Mode and hold the phone near your ear to hear the translated audio.

How to use Gemini 3.5 Live Translation? Google's newest AI offering is coming to a number of Google products from today, including Google Meet (enterprise only via private preview), the Google Translate app on mobile, Google AI Studio, and the Gemini Live API.

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On Google Meet, the new Gemini 3.5 Live Translation model is claimed to enable more than 2,000 language combinations in a single meeting.

Just like its AI-generated videos and photos, Google says any audio generated via its Gemini 3.5 Live Translation model is marked with a SynthID watermark to ensure that it is known the material was generated using AI.

About the Author Aman Gupta Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial...Read More ✕ Aman Gupta

His reporting is grounded in first-hand testing, independent analysis, and a focus on how technology impacts everyday users. He holds a PG Diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi (Class of 2022).

Outside the newsroom, he spends his time reading biographies, hunting for the perfect coffee beans, or planning his next trip.



You can find Aman on Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial intelligence and consumer technology, reporting on everything from the ethical debates around AI models to shifts in the smartphone market.His reporting is grounded in first-hand testing, independent analysis, and a focus on how technology impacts everyday users. He holds a PG Diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi (Class of 2022).Outside the newsroom, he spends his time reading biographies, hunting for the perfect coffee beans, or planning his next trip.You can find Aman on LinkedIn and on X at @nobugsfound , or reach him via email at aman.gupta@htdigital.in