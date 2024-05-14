Google I/O 2024: Gemini 1.5 Pro redefines Workspace interaction with advanced AI features
Google I/O 2024 showcased advancements in AI with Gemini 1.5 Pro integrated into Workspace, enhancing productivity in tools like Gmail. Notable features include summarization and ‘Audio Overviews’ in NotebookLM. Gemini Pro 1.5 expands token capacity, while Gemini 1.5 Flash prioritizes speed.
Google I/O 2024 event commenced with a flurry of announcements centered around the advancements in artificial intelligence (AI). Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google, took to the stage to unveil the latest developments surrounding the Gemini AI, highlighting its evolution over recent months and its promising trajectory for the future.