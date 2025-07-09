Google launches ‘AI Mode’ Search in India: Here's what it means, features, how to use it and more…

Google and parent company Alphabet's CEO Sundar Pichai announced that they are launching ‘AI Mode’ in Search for all English language users in India, with expansion for other languages expected in time.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Sundar Pichai wrote, “After an incredible response in Labs, we’re starting to roll out AI Mode in Search to everyone in India (English to start). It’s a total reimagining of Search, and we’re excited for even more people to use it. (sic)”

Google Search AI Mode: What is it? So, what does AI Mode for Google Search mean? What features do users in India get from the tool? In a blog post, Hema Budaraju, Vice President of Product Management at Search said the tool works “in diverse ways”, provides “comprehensive response with helpful links”, and helps users “dig deeper with follow-up questions”.

“We’re excited to begin rolling out AI Mode to everyone in India, making it easier than ever to ask Google anything you’re curious about, get a helpful AI-powered response, and explore topics more deeply on the web,” Budaraju said in the post titled ‘AI Mode in Google Search Rolling Out in India’.

She added that AI Mode was first introduced in June, as an experiment in Labs and recieved “encouraging” responses. “… people appreciating its speed and the quality of the responses. We’ve seen users putting it to work in diverse ways—from diving deep into topics for learning to understanding complex how-tos,” she stated.

AI Mode: Features, sign-up, all you need to know According to Budaraju, AI Mode will be rolled out to all Google Search users in India with Labs — no sign-up required.

In the coming days, Search users (English for now) will see a new tab for AI Mode in Search and in the search bar in the Google app.

All features from the Labs launch will be available: type, use your voice, snap a photo with Lens.

The tool provides “a rich, comprehensive response with helpful links”, and allows users to “dig deeper with follow-up questions”, she added.

You can also try it out on Search Labs here: https://goo.gle/SearchAIMode