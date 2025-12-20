AI Tool of the Week: Transform marketing concepts instantly.

What problem does Google Mixboard solve?

Product marketers constantly battle the “vague-to-visual" gap. You get a brilliant but abstract launch theme from leadership, say “Festival of Flavours", “Heritage Meets Modern", “Minimalist Luxury", and then spend days hunting stock photos, persuading designers for rough mockups, or stitching together mood boards in Canva that never quite capture the vibe. Stakeholders see the deck and say “not feeling it", forcing endless revision loops. The result? Delayed campaigns, frustrated teams, and watered-down creative. Google Mixboard kills that pain in minutes by turning abstract marketing concepts into living, remixable visual boards using natural language, no design skills required.

What problem does Google Mixboard solve? Product marketers constantly battle the “vague-to-visual" gap. You get a brilliant but abstract launch theme from leadership, say “Festival of Flavours", “Heritage Meets Modern", “Minimalist Luxury", and then spend days hunting stock photos, persuading designers for rough mockups, or stitching together mood boards in Canva that never quite capture the vibe. Stakeholders see the deck and say “not feeling it", forcing endless revision loops. The result? Delayed campaigns, frustrated teams, and watered-down creative. Google Mixboard kills that pain in minutes by turning abstract marketing concepts into living, remixable visual boards using natural language, no design skills required.

How to access: https://mixboard.google.com/projects (login with Google account)

Google Mixboard can help you: Speed execution: Turn a one-line campaign theme into a full visual direction.

Align stakeholders: Align marketing, design, and leadership teams on the exact look and feel

Skip stockphoto: Create on-brand lifestyle shots, product mockups, and colour stories without a single stock site

Example: Your chief marketing officer (CMO) wants the new sustainable water bottle launch to feel “Traditional yet contemporary—Himalayan adventure meets urban India hydration".

• Open Mixboard → New Project → Type: “Himalayan trekking campaign for sustainable water bottle, earthy saffron and turquoise tones, diverse Indian adventurers aged 25-40, candid moments, natural photography style."

• Add your customized product images as an upload.

• Use custom prompt: “Place the bottle naturally in every scene, matte texture, golden hour light, add subtle motivational text overlays in English and Hindi."

• Delete the images not good enough to align with the theme.

• Click “Transform" → Add a prompt: “Create a 12-minute presentation exploring the 'why' of high-altitude trekking, focusing on the psychological impact, spiritual reflection (prayer flags/solitude), and sense of accomplishment derived from rugged environments."

In under 30 minutes, you have transformed a vague brief into a compelling visual narrative.

What makes Google Mixboard special? • Custom Prompt + Nano Banana editing: Full board-wide control with natural language ("make every bottle look dewy from monsoon rain" or “add chai stall backdrop with morning light").

• Real-time collaboration + one-click Slides export: From fuzzy idea to stakeholder-approved direction in one link.

Still completely free while in Labs.

Mint's ‘AI tool of the week’ is excerpted from Leslie D'Monte's weekly TechTalk newsletter. Subscribe to Mint's newsletters to get them directly in your email inbox.

Note: The tools and analysis featured in this section demonstrated clear value based on our internal testing. Our recommendations are entirely independent and not influenced by the tool creators.