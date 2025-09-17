Mint Explainer: How Google's Nano Banana push may transform millions of jobs
Shouvik Das 6 min read 17 Sept 2025, 04:09 pm IST
Summary
Google’s viral image-generation platform could mark the beginning of mass-scale enterprise AI adoption, say experts.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
NEW DELHI : On 26 August, Google released its AI image generation model, Gemini 2.5 Flash Image, as a free service in its Gemini mobile application.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story