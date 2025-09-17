Technical data from Google suggests that the model’s ‘context window’, or the amount of information you can feed it for it to understand your prompt, is over 1 million tokens. In simpler terms, you can add up to 3,000 images or files in one prompt—to explain the exact kind of image that you want to see generated. You can also ask the platform to combine two images in a specific form—for instance, uploading a normal photograph of a room and a piece of furniture, and asking Gemini to show the results of how such furniture placement would revamp the room.