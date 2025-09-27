AI tool of the week | Google NotebookLM custom reports solve the executive's data dilemma
Summary
Business leaders face information overload. Google NotebookLM's Custom Reports feature promises context-aware formats for board presentations or operational briefings.
The AI hack we unlock today is based on Google NotebookLM's Custom Reports feature.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story