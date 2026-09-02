Google Pics launches as AI-powered Canva alternative: Now you can create designs using prompts

Google is stepping into the AI-powered design space with a new image creation and editing tool called Google Pics. It's designed to be easier to use than any of the traditional design platforms, letting customers build visuals by describing what they want instead of creating designs from the ground up.

Google Pics will be available to most Google Workspace users and all Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers, powered by a new model called Nano Banana from Google that generates images. The tool targets common creative tasks such as posters, graphics for social media, and workplace visuals like illustrations.

Google Pics turns prompts into designs Unlike traditional design software, Google Pics focuses on prompt-based creation. Users can input a description of an image or design they wish to have created, and AI will create it for them.

This strategy brings Google Pics closer to being an AI-first creative tool than others like Canva and Adobe's Adobe Express. Both Canva and Adobe Express come with a wide variety of templates and user-generated elements. Canva has many templates and user-made elements, while Adobe Express has tools for designing from scratch and customising. Google’s approach is instead built around generating and modifying visuals with AI.

AI editing tools built in There will also be a number of editing options available after the images have been made in Google Pics. You can isolate individual objects, change or rotate parts of images and alter text.

The tool can produce several instances of a desired visual, enabling the user to select one they like. Additionally, Google will be rolling out collaborative editing, which will make it more useful for teams working on creative projects.

Coming to Google Workspace Google claims Google Pics will initially be embedded into Google Docs and Google Slides and will be rolled out starting now. The company says it will take the experience to Google Drive in the future.

The broader rollout is expected in the next few weeks for those who qualify for the wider rollout of Workspace customers and Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers, says Google.

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