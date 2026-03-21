The AI tool we unlocked today is: Google Pomelli.
AI Tool of the Week: This Google tool builds ads, photos, and videos from your brand DNA
SummaryCreate ads, product photos and videos in minutes using your brand’s own DNA. Google Pomelli turns your website into a full-stack marketing engine—no shoot, no design team needed.
The AI tool we unlocked today is: Google Pomelli.
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