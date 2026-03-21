AI Tool of the Week: This Google tool builds ads, photos, and videos from your brand DNA

The AI tool we unlocked today is: Google Pomelli.
The AI tool we unlocked today is: Google Pomelli.
What problem does it solve?
You run a growing D2C brand- skincare, food, fashion. Product launch in two weeks. You need Instagram posts, Facebook ads, product photos, a Reel. A professional shoot costs ₹50,000 and 10 days you don't have. So you delay. Or post something off-brand. Or spend three evenings in Canva, and it still doesn't look right.
What problem does it solve?
You run a growing D2C brand- skincare, food, fashion. Product launch in two weeks. You need Instagram posts, Facebook ads, product photos, a Reel. A professional shoot costs ₹50,000 and 10 days you don't have. So you delay. Or post something off-brand. Or spend three evenings in Canva, and it still doesn't look right.
To be sure, inconsistent, low-quality marketing content costs you sales, trust, and visibility. For small businesses, the gap between what you want to say and what you can afford to produce is one of the most persistent, expensive problems in the building.
Google Pomelli closes that gap. Enter your website URL—it reads your brand, extracts your colours, fonts, and tone, and builds your "Business DNA". Everything it creates from that point is anchored to who you actually are.
How to access: https://labs.google.com/pomelli
What can it do?
Generate on-brand campaigns: Describe your promotion in plain English and get posts, ads, email banners, and YouTube thumbnails all in your brand's voice and palette.
Create product photos: Upload a smartphone photo of your product and Pomelli transforms it into professional studio, lifestyle, and in-use shots.
Produce short video: Turn any static asset into a branded Reel or TikTok-ready animation with one click.
Example use case
A food brand is launching a new variant ahead of the festive season. Here's what they do with Pomelli:
Enter the website: Pomelli scans the site and builds the brand profile.
Describe the campaign: "Launch our new mango variant, target families celebrating together this festive season."
Get a full campaign: Three concept directions appear. They pick one. In 60 seconds, they have Instagram posts, a Facebook ad, and an email banner—all in their exact brand colours and voice.
Create the product photo: They upload a phone shot of the mango jar on a kitchen counter. Pomelli returns four images—a clean studio shot for e-commerce, a lifestyle shot with a festive table setting, and an in-use shot. Zero photography budget.
What makes Google Pomelli special?
Your brand first: Unlike Canva or Adobe Express—where you start with someone else's design—Pomelli starts with yours.
All-in-one workflow: No other free tool today generates copy, visuals, product photography, and animated video from a single brand profile.
Free and available: Pomelli expanded globally in March 2026, including India. No credit card, no waitlist—just your website URL.
Mint's ‘AI tool of the week’ is excerpted from Leslie D'Monte's weekly TechTalk newsletter. Subscribe to Mint's newsletters to get them directly in your email inbox.
Note: The tools and analysis featured in this section demonstrated clear value based on our internal testing. Our recommendations are entirely independent and not influenced by the tool creators.
Jaspreet Bindra is co-founder and CEO, and Anuj Magazine is co-founder, of AI&Beyond.