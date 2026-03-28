The AI hack we unlocked today is based on a tool: Google Stitch, and the rise of Vibe Design.
AI Tool of the Week: Google Stitch eliminates design bottlenecks.
SummaryThis free Google Labs tool allows anyone to generate multi-screen UIs, run parallel design directions, and create clickable prototypes in minutes, not days.
The AI hack we unlocked today is based on a tool: Google Stitch, and the rise of Vibe Design.
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