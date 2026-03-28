AI Tool of the Week: Google Stitch eliminates design bottlenecks.

The AI hack we unlocked today is based on a tool: Google Stitch, and the rise of Vibe Design.
The AI hack we unlocked today is based on a tool: Google Stitch, and the rise of Vibe Design.
What problems does Google Stitch's new Vibe Design update solve?
Imagine this: A product manager has a sprint planning meeting tomorrow. The designer is on leave. The developer won't start without a visual spec. The idea is clear in the PM's head but stuck there.
What problems does Google Stitch's new Vibe Design update solve?
Imagine this: A product manager has a sprint planning meeting tomorrow. The designer is on leave. The developer won't start without a visual spec. The idea is clear in the PM's head but stuck there.
This cycle: idea → miscommunication → rework — quietly costs teams weeks every quarter. It's not a design problem. It's a translation problem. And it happens in every industry, every time a business leader has an idea trapped inside a PowerPoint slide.
The old Google Stitch helped but it generated one screen at a time, had no design memory across projects, and kept you inside a text box. The March 2026 Vibe Design update changes the game entirely. You can now speak your brief out loud, run three design directions simultaneously, and walk through a clickable prototype--all inside a single AI-native canvas. Design is no longer a specialist skill. It's a thinking skill.
How to access: https://stitch.withgoogle.com (free via Google Labs)
Google Stitch can help you:
• Vibe design from a description: Plain-English brief → polished multi-screen UI in seconds
• Prototype instantly: Connect screens and hit "Play" to walk through the full user journey
• Export and build: Clean HTML, CSS, or React code- ready for your developer
Example:
A Product Manager needs three layout options for a new feature before tomorrow's standup. Here's the updated Stitch workflow:
• Extract your brand: Paste your company URL- Stitch pulls your colours, fonts, and components into a DESIGN.md file. Every screen it generates from here follows your brand automatically
• Run parallel directions: Use the new Agent Manager to generate 3 design variants simultaneously- diverge in minutes, not days
• Click Play: The new interactive prototype mode instantly connects your screens and allows stakeholders to walk through the full user journey before a single line of code is written
• Speak your edits: Switch to Voice Canvas and say "make the dashboard darker and show me two menu options"- the agent updates in real time.
What used to take a designer two days now takes twenty minutes.
What makes Google Stitch's Vibe Design update stand out?
• DESIGN.md: Your brand system, portable across every project- no more visual drift
• Agent Manager: Explore multiple design directions in parallel, not sequentially
• Completely free: No paid plan yet- available now via Google Labs
Mint's ‘AI tool of the week’ is excerpted from Leslie D'Monte's weekly TechTalk newsletter. Subscribe to Mint's newsletters to get them directly in your email inbox.
Note: The tools and analysis featured in this section demonstrated clear value based on our internal testing. Our recommendations are entirely independent and not influenced by the tool creators.
Jaspreet Bindra is co-founder and CEO, and Anuj Magazine is co-founder, of AI&Beyond.