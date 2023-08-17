comScore
Google's AI search will now allow you to summarize articles. Here's how to use it

 1 min read 17 Aug 2023, 11:02 AM IST Aman Gupta

Google's Search Generative Experience (SGE) now provides users with key points of articles they are reading, saving them time. The feature, called SGE while browsing, uses generative AI to help users find information faster and engage with long-form content.

The new feature by Google called SGE while browsing is aimed at analyzing how generative AI can help users navigate information online and get to the core of what they are looking for even faster. (AP)Premium
Google's Search Generative Experience (SGE) will now save precious time of users by giving them the key points of the articles they are reading. The new feature called SGE while browsing is aimed at analyzing how generative AI can help users navigate information online and get to the core of what they are looking for even faster.

While informing about the new feature via a blog post, Google wrote, “SGE while browsing" was specifically designed to help people more deeply engage with long-form content from publishers and creators, and make it easier to find what you’re looking for while browsing the web."

“On some web pages you visit, you can tap to see an AI-generated list of the key points an article covers, with links that will take you straight to what you’re looking for directly on the page. We’ll also help you dig deeper with “Explore on page," where you can see questions the article answers and jump to the relevant section to learn more." Google added

Google says the new feature will be handy while learning something new or complex but can also be useful in other tasks like finding a recipe or researching a big purchase. 

However, the SGE while browsing feature will only work on articles that are freely available on the internet and cannot be used to provide key pointers for articles that are marked as paywalled.  

How to use the new SGE while browsing feature by Google? 

SGE while browsing will be automatically be available to users who have opted into the SGE via the search labs. For those users who haven't yet opted for SGE, they can also just use SGE while browsing as a standalone experiment via the Google app on Android and iOS, and later via Chrome on desktop.

 

 

 

