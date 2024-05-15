Google's search engine overhaul: AI push to offer quicker and more effective results
Google rolls out AI-generated search summaries to approximately one billion users by the end of the year, showcasing advancements in other AI technologies at its annual developers conference.
Google unveiled a significant update to its search engine at its annual developers conference, signaling a shift towards favoring artificial intelligence-generated responses over traditional website links. The move, announced on Tuesday, promises to streamline the search process for users while potentially disrupting the flow of internet traffic and revenue for website owners.