Google rolls out AI-generated search summaries to approximately one billion users by the end of the year, showcasing advancements in other AI technologies at its annual developers conference.

Google unveiled a significant update to its search engine at its annual developers conference, signaling a shift towards favoring artificial intelligence-generated responses over traditional website links. The move, announced on Tuesday, promises to streamline the search process for users while potentially disrupting the flow of internet traffic and revenue for website owners. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The revamped search engine will introduce conversational summaries crafted by Google's AI technology at the top of search results pages. These AI overviews will appear intermittently for users in the United States, with plans to expand to other regions in the future. The feature aims to provide quick and effective responses to complex queries or brainstorming sessions, supplementing traditional website links and ads for simpler searches.

Google has been testing AI overviews with a select group of users over the past year and is now rolling out the feature to a broader audience. By the end of the year, the company expects approximately one billion users to have access to these AI-generated summaries. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In addition to enhancing its search engine, Google showcased advancements in other AI technologies at the conference. These include Gemini, a technology unveiled five months ago, which enables more sophisticated analysis, and "Astra," a smart assistant capable of understanding and remembering information shown through a smartphone's camera lens.

The decision to integrate more AI into its search engine represents one of the most significant changes for Google since its inception in the late 1990s. While it offers opportunities for growth and innovation, the move also poses challenges for website owners and could alter internet browsing habits.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai emphasized the company's commitment to responsible AI development, stating, "This bold and responsible approach is fundamental to delivering on our mission and making AI more helpful for everyone." The introduction of AI-driven search summaries reflects Google's ongoing efforts to enhance user experience and leverage technology for greater efficiency. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from AP)

