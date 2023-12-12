GPAI should help frame sustainable AI rules: PM
The prime minister emphasized that a large part of the course of AI development will come through “human and democratic values”
New Delhi: India will look to discuss the development of “sustainable and responsible" artificial intelligence (AI) regulations over the next two days at the ongoing Global Partnership on AI (GPAI) Summit here, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said. In his inaugural keynote speech, Modi highlighted India’s key role in development of AI, urging global stakeholders to take cues from the country’s approach to collaborative AI development as part of the G20 Delhi Declaration—and also to empower more nations into integrating AI as part of their national agendas.