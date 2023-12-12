GPAI should help frame sustainable AI rules: PM

New Delhi: India will look to discuss the development of “sustainable and responsible" artificial intelligence (AI) regulations over the next two days at the ongoing Global Partnership on AI (GPAI) Summit here, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said. In his inaugural keynote speech, Modi highlighted India’s key role in development of AI, urging global stakeholders to take cues from the country’s approach to collaborative AI development as part of the G20 Delhi Declaration—and also to empower more nations into integrating AI as part of their national agendas. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“India is fully committed to responsible and ethical use of AI. We’ve started the National Programme on AI. We will be launching an AI mission with the aim of setting up adequate capacity of compute power needed for AI. This will provide better facilities to Indian startups and entrepreneurs," Modi said. “Under this mission, AI applications will be promoted in the sectors of education, health and agriculture. Through industrial training institues, we will take the AI skills to tier-II and -III cities. The national AI portal will promote AI initiative in the country. The common platform of AIRAWAT—the super computer installed at CDAC Pune —will soon be used by research labs, industry and startups, too," he added.

The prime minister emphasized that a large part of the course of AI development will come through “human and democratic values". “AI will have to be made all-inclusive and it will have to imbibe all ideas. The more its journey is inclusive, the better the results. Direction of AI development will depend on human and democratic values. It is up to us to keep a place for emotions along with efficiency, ethics and effectiveness," Modi said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Hiroshi Yoshima, vice minister for policy coordination in Japan, who chaired last year’s GPAI gathering, supported India’s approach and global leadership role in developing AI regulations.

Union Minister for information technology Ashwini Vaishnaw said that India, in consultation with “delegations from over 28 participating nations", will “look to arrive at a consensus for a global regulatory policy document" when the Summit ends on 14 December.

Elaborating on the progress of AI, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, minister of state for IT, said, “In the past 18 months, AI as we knew it has been catapulted through opportunities unprecedented in history. It has also created legitimate concerns on safety and responsibility. India has seen the power of tech in the past nine years since the launch of Digital India, and how technology has transformed the lives of Indians, democracy and governance. The unprecedented digitalization and commitment to tech has made India one of the fastest and most exciting innovation ecosystems in the world, with over 100,000 startups and 108 unicorns created in the past few years alone." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

