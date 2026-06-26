World’s largest legal AI startup doubles down on India as demand grows

San Francisco-based Harvey AI, the world’s most valuable legal artificial intelligence (AI) startup, has set up full-scale engineering and policy operations in India, as demand for the technology grows among the country’s top law firms.
India ranks among the legal-tech startup’s top markets around the world, chief technology officer Siva Gurumurthy said in an interview. To cater to the demand, the company has built an agentic AI platform where law firms and clients can collaborate on ongoing legal operations, litigation and policy requirements.
“We have a technical team, as well as a full-scale product development team and a go-to market team in India, which work with various law firms, local partners and corporate clients to fine-tune our models and platforms for what companies require in the country. Each country’s legislative system is different from another’s; so, we’ve refined and tuned our models to have knowledge relevant to each market around the world,” Gurumurthy said.