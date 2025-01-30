How a free software strategy catapulted DeepSeek to AI stardom
Belle Lin , The Wall Street Journal 3 min read 30 Jan 2025, 03:37 PM IST
Summary
- The Chinese AI upstart made the shrewd bet that American developers will latch on to its technology because it is open-source.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
DeepSeek, the Chinese artificial intelligence company that set Silicon Valley ablaze with its new AI model, did it in part by relying on a decades-old strategy: giving its technology away free.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less