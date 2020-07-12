Aarogya Setu is a mobile application to keep people informed of their potential risk of Covid19 infection. The Government of India launched Aarogya Setu mobile App on April 02 to protect Indian citizens from mass spread coronavirus. The app uses a bluetooth based contact tracing mechanism. It records details of all the people you have come in contact with as you go about your routine activities. The application will alert you if any one of your contacts tests positive. Aarogya Setu app also provides the relevant and curated medical advisories pertaining to the Covid19 pandemic.

Identifies potential hotspots

Aarogya Setu app can also identify potential hotspots around your location. When you take the self assessment test on the app, by correlating the symptoms that you report along with your location information, the app will be able to identify potential hotspots early enough. This will help take necessary interventions to control and mitigate the spread of Covid19.

The App is available in 12 languages and on Android, iOS and KaiOS platforms. Once installed, users must switch on their ‘bluetooth’ and set the location sharing to ‘ Always’ to ensure that the app is able to derive all the relevant information for the benefit of community.

How it works?

The Aarogya Setu App on your phone detects other devices that have the same app when they come within the bluetooth proximity of your phone. When this happens, both the phones securely exchange a digital signature of that interaction, including time, proximity, location and duration. This data is stored on devices of all individuals. In case any person that you came in contact with in the last 14 days tests positive for coronavirus, the app calculates your risk of infection based on your proximity of interaction with that person. The app then recommends a suitable action.

The action is displayed on your home screen of the app. The app also provides suitable medical interventions as and when required.

The app also provides a list of ICMR approved laboratories with covid19 testing facility. It gives state wise figures of confirmed, recovered and deceased covid 19 cases in the country.

