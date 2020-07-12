How Aarogya Setu app works and how it helps fight Covid

The Aarogya Setu App on your phone detects other devices that have the same app when they come within the bluetooth proximity of your phone. When this happens, both the phones securely exchange a digital signature of that interaction, including time, proximity, location and duration. This data is stored on devices of all individuals. In case any person that you came in contact with in the last 14 days tests positive for coronavirus, the app calculates your risk of infection based on your proximity of interaction with that person. The app then recommends a suitable action.