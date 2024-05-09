How AI has already begun to change these workers’ jobs

A doctor looks her patients in the eye. A lawyer is able to take on more cases. A marketer dispenses with focus groups.

Artificial intelligence hasn’t been the job killer that some predicted, at least not so far. Census data released in March showed that 2.6% of employers reported cutting jobs between July and February in response to the introduction of generative AI—and 2.8% reported adding jobs because of it.

But in subtle and not-so-subtle ways, generative AI is already changing how some people work.

Large language models like OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Google’s Gemini and a host of industry- or task-specific software are slowly being embedded into more Americans’ daily tasks. In some cases the tools are helping people do their jobs better and faster. In others they are making people do their jobs differently.

“It’s not so much ‘AI is coming for our jobs’ but rather, roles are being reconfigured with an AI partner to help businesses and employees work better and more efficiently, while also improving employee job satisfaction," says Keith Ferrazzi, chief executive of Ferrazzi Greenlight, which has been coaching executives and company teams on using AI to redesign work. “There’s a lot of crap that we have to do that makes up our jobs and the great thing about AI is it really doesn’t mind doing anything."

What follows are a handful of jobs where AI is helping workers do their jobs more creatively and efficiently.

The Boston doctor

Like a lot of physicians, Amy Wheeler for a long time struggled with what people in the medical field call “documentation burnout." The burden of recording patient information into medical charts and records has been a scourge of the profession—for physicians and patients alike—and is driving people from the field, according to research and hospital leaders.

Now around 450 doctors at Mass General Brigham—almost 10% of the Massachusetts system’s attending physicians—are experimenting with generative-AI programs that listen in on patient visits and update medical records. The programs typically generate notes in minutes, so Wheeler, a 53-year-old primary-care doctor at a clinic in Revere, Mass., can review them when the visit is still fresh in her head.

The notes are “incredibly accurate," she says, adding that none of the notes require substantive edits.

Sometimes patients are shocked to discover that they’re having a real conversation with Wheeler and that she isn’t typing on a laptop throughout the visit. “Now we’re going back to the point where doctors can give actual medical care and not be an IT specialist and a writer," she says. “You want to give that person who’s been waiting to see you your undivided attention."

Rebecca Mishuris, Mass General Brigham’s chief medical information officer, says the hospital system will gauge the effectiveness of the technology by measuring, among other things, patient experience and retention of physicians.

So far, she says, “the feedback is impressive. I have quotes from people saying, ‘I’m no longer leaving medicine.’ "

The law-firm associate

Many early predictions about the employment impact of generative AI were focused on lawyers: AI can sift through thousands of pages of case law in moments, potentially taking over the primary task junior lawyers are assigned by senior partners.

But at some firms, junior lawyers themselves are using AI to help them do such work, and the results can be beneficial for both the young lawyer and the firm.

Isaac Sommers, an associate in the law firm Ropes & Gray’s litigation and enforcement practice group since 2022, says he does his day-to-day legal research more efficiently because he uses generative AI as one of his tools. The technology also helps him uncover more useful search results when trying, for example, to find cases with a specific outcome.

A traditional search might turn up only cases containing the keywords he suggests, Sommers says. But a wider number of more useful results can be obtained by giving the large language model a prompt like, “Is there a case in the Southern District of New York that addresses XYZ issue in ABC context with a particular outcome?" Sommers says. This approach generates a wider number of helpful results because it can identify cases that contain synonyms of keywords included in the prompt, when used with legal-research tools.

Sommers says AI has led to more opportunities for him to take on additional cases and work more closely with partners and senior associates.

Shannon Capone Kirk, managing principal and global head of Ropes & Gray’s AI and e-discovery practice, says the technology is helping “jump-start" junior associates like Sommers, and the firm, into higher-quality work quicker and more efficiently.

Sommers says he thinks AI is augmenting his job, rather than eliminating it. “You’re always in need of human input to review and verify any output from any AI tool," he says. “All my training from law school, everything that I’ve learned clerking and what I’ve learned here as a Ropes & Gray associate, that’s ultimately the core of my work."

The marketer

In fields like marketing, the technology is helping transform tasks such as copywriting.

Dan Bettinger, a principal product-marketing manager in tech, says using large language models almost daily has helped him craft better copywriting, build out outlines for articles and blog posts, and come up with interesting ideas and ways to approach certain topics “that maybe I wouldn’t have seen." It’s also helping him do all these things more efficiently. “I’m saving at least an hour a day through the use of AI," he says.

Bettinger, who took a four-day online course on AI last July to learn more about the technology and how he could apply it to his career, gives the model he uses instructions like “pretend you’re a chief marketing officer" or “pretend you’re an expert copywriter" to help draft materials faster. He also uses AI to help develop scripts for video presentations, to analyze competitive websites for SEO purposes and to summarize data and research.

Another way he uses AI is to “pressure test" copy he has written. He instructs the model to “pretend you’re a skeptic and you’re presented with this stuff. What would you not like about it? And then how would you fix it?" This helps him get additional ideas and see things he might have missed, he says.

“AI can help find my blind spots," Bettinger says.

Pre-AI, that kind of pressure test would require engaging with a customer focus group or sending a survey to prospective clients and current clients, which is slow, expensive and can’t be done for every piece of content, he says. “Using an LLM, I’m able to do that faster and probably more efficiently."

The technology has been trial and error, though. He learned results are only as good as one’s ability to write good prompts. “Also, you’re not going to use everything that comes out of it.…You still have to fact check it because of hallucinations and you still want to put a little tweak on it to make it yours."

The digital real-estate professional

Alex Brown’s job straddles two complex fields, software and real-estate transactions. He says ChatGPT helps him create better presentations for his company’s large clients.

“I tend to be a bit long-winded, and it helps me translate my drafts, which are often extremely verbose, and condense them into something more digestible in a team or group setting," he says.

Brown is a senior director of professional services at an Austin-based company that provides software to title companies, lenders and insurance writers for real-estate transactions. Specialized consultants and others at the company use Brown’s presentations when addressing large clients implementing its software.

Before ChatGPT, it would take Brown hours to write and edit such documents, he says.

“Often they concern a complex or highly technical topic, which I do my best to describe briefly; however, I rarely succeed," says Brown, who took an online course to learn more about AI earlier this year. “AI is often able to help me condense the length of these pieces without losing meaning, which I find quite difficult."

Instead of agonizing to shorten, now he prompts: “Here’s what I wrote, here’s what I’m really trying to say, rewrite this for me in three paragraphs." The result? “I do have to edit it, but the edits at that point are more stylistic" than about accuracy, he says.

“The AI gets me in the ballpark for the length I’m looking to achieve, which is the hardest part of the editing for me," he says.

A visually impaired cloud engineer

For years, Raul Trevino, a staff cloud engineer with a rare genetic eye disease, has used a Mac with accessibility tools to do his work. For online searches, a screen reader sometimes would speak words on the screen. But some Web pages didn’t support the technology he was using. It was also challenging for him to find the text that he wanted read aloud. “Imagine that you go to every page and every page is different," he says. “It’s like a nightmare of trying to figure out information."

Last year, Trevino, who works at ActivTrak, a maker of workforce analytics software, added generative AI to the mix. In addition to helping him read, process information and make decisions much faster, the technology has meant less strain on his eyes.

Now Trevino tells the AI what he is looking for and the tool instantly delivers results in a “very clean" uniform look and format. “It’s a game changer," he says. “It’s way simpler. I feel less stressed."

The time saved by using AI on the job can be hours or a day, depending on the project, he says.

The Hollywood artist

For some workers, generative AI currently presents more threat than opportunity.

Sam Tung is an illustrator and storyboard artist who has worked on movies as well as on commercials for big brands. Directors hire the 37-year-old Tung to take their concept or script and draw a sequence of images that becomes the blueprint for the final product, whether it’s animated or live action.

“If you’re a creative person and you like to draw and write, it’s a way you can make a good middle-class living," he says.

Tung and other creative workers in Hollywood have been bracing for the potentially job-destroying power of generative AI. That’s because a variety of tools can now create visual content in seconds, in any style. And they’re closing the gap on skills that long eluded software, like drawing realistic human hands.

AI tools have been trained on billions of images of artwork, many of them scraped without copyright permission, and that alleged theft is now the subject of multiple lawsuits. Tung says he has already noticed at least one director sending him AI-generated images as reference material.

To hold the robots at bay and protect their livelihoods, Tung and others have turned to a program called Nightshade, developed by a University of Chicago computer scientist, Ben Zhao. Nightshade alters images on a pixel level so that they look normal to human eyes but convey distorted information to AI models. A model trained with enough Nightshaded images later produces corrupted results when prompted.

Nightshade “is a wonderful thing to have out there," says Tung. “I’m so glad it exists, but it also sucks that it’s now incumbent on all of us to Nightshade to protect our art and illustrations."

Ray A. Smith and Lauren Weber are reporters for The Wall Street Journal in New York. Write to ray.smith@wsj.com and lauren.weber@wsj.com.