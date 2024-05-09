How AI has already begun to change these workers’ jobs
Ray A. Smith , Lauren Weber , The Wall Street Journal 9 min read 09 May 2024, 07:00 AM IST
SummaryA Boston doctor, a marketing executive and others discover the ways AI is reshaping their workdays
A doctor looks her patients in the eye. A lawyer is able to take on more cases. A marketer dispenses with focus groups.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less