How AI has already begun to change these workers’ jobs

“It’s not so much ‘AI is coming for our jobs’ but rather, roles are being reconfigured with an AI partner to help businesses and employees work better and more efficiently, while also improving employee job satisfaction," says Keith Ferrazzi, chief executive of Ferrazzi Greenlight, which has been coaching executives and company teams on using AI to redesign work. “There’s a lot of crap that we have to do that makes up our jobs and the great thing about AI is it really doesn’t mind doing anything."