How AI is making life easier for cybercriminals

Do we need to change the way we defend ourselves?

Hackers may be exploiting AI to do evil, but AI companies say the same technology can be used by organizations to shore up their cyber defenses, as well. Call it the new AI arms race. Anthropic and OpenAI, for example, are developing AI models that can autonomously and constantly inspect software code to find vulnerabilities that criminals might use to gain access, though humans still have to approve any changes. Recently an AI bot created by Stanford researchers outperformed some human testers in looking for security flaws in a network.