How AI is making life easier for cybercriminals

Just as AI can personalize the ads you see online, bad actors are using it to glean personal information that enables them to create custom-tailored scams quickly and on a large scale. AI companies including Anthropic, OpenAI and Google say cybercriminals are using their technology to conduct elaborate phishing schemes, build malware and carry out other cyberattacks. Experts say similar AI tools are being used to create deepfake audio and video of corporate executives to try to pry information out of unwitting employees.