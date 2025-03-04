How AI tools are reshaping the coding workforce
Isabelle Bousquette , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 04 Mar 2025, 06:09 PM IST
SummaryLeaner development teams and a higher bar for hiring new roles are some of the changes coming as companies turn to generative AI coding tools.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
After years of hype and panic over how many jobs AI will extinguish or replace, it’s clear the technology is bringing some big changes to the coding workforce.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less