How AI tools are reshaping the coding workforce

Companies that might have compromised on what they were looking for in the past don’t anymore, Sutton said, although some of the skill sets have changed. Companies want candidates who can go beyond writing lines of code and think critically about how to solve problems through technology. Communication skills are also desired, he added. “The world is becoming more competitive. The bar for talent and the expectation of talent has just risen," said Jason Gowans, Levi Strauss & Co. chief digital and technology officer. Levi’s last year rolled out GitHub Copilot and quickly found that users were accepting the coding suggestions 40% of the time after just the first prompt.