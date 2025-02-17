How AI will divide the best from the rest
The Economist 6 min read 17 Feb 2025, 02:23 PM IST
Summary
- Optimists hope the technology will be a great equaliser. Instead, it looks likely to widen social divides
At a summit in Paris on February 10th and 11th, tech bosses vied to issue the most grandiose claim about artificial intelligence. “AI will be the most profound shift of our lifetimes," is how Sundar Pichai, Alphabet’s boss, put it. Dario Amodei, chief executive of Anthropic, said that it would lead to the “largest change to the global labour market in human history". In a blog post, Sam Altman of OpenAI wrote that “In a decade perhaps everyone on earth will be capable of accomplishing more than the most impactful person can today."
