How AI will divide the best from the rest

Unlike earlier automation, which replaced routine jobs such as assembly-line work and book-keeping, AI may extend its reach to non-routine and creative work. It can learn tacitly, recognise patterns and make predictions without explicit instruction; perhaps, in time, it will be able to write entertaining scripts and design useful products. For the moment it seems as though, in high-wage industries, it is junior staff who are the most vulnerable to automation. At A&O Shearman, a law firm, AI tools now handle much of the routine work once done by associates or paralegals. The company’s software can analyse contracts, compare them with past deals and suggest revisions in under 30 seconds. Top performers have been best at using the tech to make strategic decisions, says David Wakeling, the firm’s head of AI.