How AMD came from behind to mount a challenge in the AI chip wars

In 2018, AMD pivoted sharply to cloud computing, launching its Instinct line of data center GPUs, its first chips designed for AI workloads. Since then, AMD has struggled to keep up with Nvidia, which has dominated not just the AI chip space but also the software systems required to run large data-center clusters.For the past few years, as AI labs rushed to perfect their latest models, demand has surged for powerful chips that can be used to train those models on billions or even trillions of input parameters. Now, however, demand has shifted to inference functions, rather than training, as companies seek AI tools that are more useful in the worlds of business, entertainment and research. These applications tend to be more lucrative, as well.