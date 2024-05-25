‘AI will create job redundancies, but plenty of new roles too'
Summary
- The risk of job redundancies due to the spread of AI is real and current, but the onus of preventing that and transforming its impact, has fallen on the leadership of companies. A group of top industry leaders discussed threadbare how to do that, at the Mint Digital Innovation Summit 2024
Mumbai: The rise of artificial intelligence in digital transformation will present more opportunities, and looking at the right kind of upskilling avenues will transform AI’s impact on job redundancies, concurred a panel of senior industry executives at Mint Digital Innovation Summit 2024 on Friday.