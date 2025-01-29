How DeepSeek’s AI stacks up against OpenAI’s model
Belle Lin , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 29 Jan 2025, 05:00 PM IST
SummaryIt’s impossible to look at the Chinese artificial intelligence startup DeepSeek’s new AI model without comparing it against OpenAI, the dominant American rival.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
It’s impossible to look at the Chinese artificial intelligence startup DeepSeek’s new AI model without comparing it against OpenAI, the dominant American rival.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less