How GenAI is making your smartphone more intelligent
SummaryWith generative AI, which can create new context with the help of prompts in natural languages like English or Hindi, smartphones will only get smarter.
Artificial intelligence (AI) is no stranger to your smartphone. It has been enhancing our smartphone cameras, and has been improving facial recognition, battery life, processors, voice dictation and language translation, among other things, for almost a decade. According to research firm Canalys, AI-capable smartphones will likely comprise 45% of the total smartphone market with 635 million units in 2027.