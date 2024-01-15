How GenAI is making your smartphone more intelligent

That said, big tech companies are already working on including some GenAI features in smartphones. During Google's I/O 2023 in May, the company introduced new ways to personalize the Android phone, powered by its advances in generative AI technology. For instance, Magic Compose — new Messages by Google feature powered by generative AI — can offer suggested responses based on the context of the messages, and rewrite in different styles. Magic Editor in Google Photos (Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro) is a new experimental editing experience that uses generative AI to help reposition and resize subjects or use presets to make the background pop with just a few taps. Audio Magic Erase can reduce distracting sounds in your video including howling winds or noisy crowds.