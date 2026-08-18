Everyone is afraid that technology companies are spending too much. But Evercore analyst Mark Mahaney notes that a host of internet companies are starting to show that they are earning a return on the spending—making their stocks look compelling.
How heavy AI spending can pay off for Amazon and Meta
SummaryMark Mahaney sees growing signs that internet behemoths will get a return on their soaring capital expenditures.
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