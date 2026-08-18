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How heavy AI spending can pay off for Amazon and Meta

Jacob Sonenshine, Barrons
4 min read18 Aug 2026, 06:47 AM IST
The Meta El Paso Data Center. Occupying approximately 1,000 acres, Meta has expanded the project to 1 gigawatt of computing capacity, allowing the facility to support a growing range of AI workloads. (Getty Images via AFP)
The Meta El Paso Data Center. Occupying approximately 1,000 acres, Meta has expanded the project to 1 gigawatt of computing capacity, allowing the facility to support a growing range of AI workloads. (Getty Images via AFP)
Summary

Mark Mahaney sees growing signs that internet behemoths will get a return on their soaring capital expenditures.

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Everyone is afraid that technology companies are spending too much. But Evercore analyst Mark Mahaney notes that a host of internet companies are starting to show that they are earning a return on the spending—making their stocks look compelling.

Everyone is afraid that technology companies are spending too much. But Evercore analyst Mark Mahaney notes that a host of internet companies are starting to show that they are earning a return on the spending—making their stocks look compelling.

Capital spending in the hundreds of billions, and scary headlines about it have contributed to the market’s angst about companies such as Meta Platforms, Amazon.com, Alphabet, Microsoft, Oracle, and other prominent tech names. Their stock price performances have been spotty, with Oracle, Meta and Microsoft down for the year, versus the S&P 500’s 13% 2026 advance.

Capital spending in the hundreds of billions, and scary headlines about it have contributed to the market’s angst about companies such as Meta Platforms, Amazon.com, Alphabet, Microsoft, Oracle, and other prominent tech names. Their stock price performances have been spotty, with Oracle, Meta and Microsoft down for the year, versus the S&P 500’s 13% 2026 advance.

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Topics

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeAIArtificial IntelligenceHow heavy AI spending can pay off for Amazon and Meta

How heavy AI spending can pay off for Amazon and Meta

Jacob Sonenshine, Barrons
4 min read18 Aug 2026, 06:47 AM IST
The Meta El Paso Data Center. Occupying approximately 1,000 acres, Meta has expanded the project to 1 gigawatt of computing capacity, allowing the facility to support a growing range of AI workloads. (Getty Images via AFP)
The Meta El Paso Data Center. Occupying approximately 1,000 acres, Meta has expanded the project to 1 gigawatt of computing capacity, allowing the facility to support a growing range of AI workloads. (Getty Images via AFP)
Summary

Mark Mahaney sees growing signs that internet behemoths will get a return on their soaring capital expenditures.

Gift this article

Everyone is afraid that technology companies are spending too much. But Evercore analyst Mark Mahaney notes that a host of internet companies are starting to show that they are earning a return on the spending—making their stocks look compelling.

Everyone is afraid that technology companies are spending too much. But Evercore analyst Mark Mahaney notes that a host of internet companies are starting to show that they are earning a return on the spending—making their stocks look compelling.

Capital spending in the hundreds of billions, and scary headlines about it have contributed to the market’s angst about companies such as Meta Platforms, Amazon.com, Alphabet, Microsoft, Oracle, and other prominent tech names. Their stock price performances have been spotty, with Oracle, Meta and Microsoft down for the year, versus the S&P 500’s 13% 2026 advance.

Capital spending in the hundreds of billions, and scary headlines about it have contributed to the market’s angst about companies such as Meta Platforms, Amazon.com, Alphabet, Microsoft, Oracle, and other prominent tech names. Their stock price performances have been spotty, with Oracle, Meta and Microsoft down for the year, versus the S&P 500’s 13% 2026 advance.

Gift this article

Topics

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeAIArtificial IntelligenceHow heavy AI spending can pay off for Amazon and Meta
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