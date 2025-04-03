How I realized AI was making me stupid—and what I do now

“The question is what skills do we think are important and what skills do we want to relinquish to our tools," said Hamsa Bastani, a professor at the Wharton School and an author of that study on the effects of AI on high-school math students. Bastani told me she uses AI to code, but makes sure to check its work and does some of her own coding too. “It’s like forcing yourself to take the stairs instead of taking the elevator."