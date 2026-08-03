The sandbox trap: Getting AI to work is easy, but scaling it changes everything

The second is portability. At Tata Steel, eight years of deployment produced one consistent finding: models do not travel. “Despite all the hype around plug-and-play AI, our experience has been very different,” says Bose. A model built for one piece of equipment cannot be replicated on another. Every asset operates under different conditions. Apollo encountered the same problem in clinical settings. Its cardiovascular risk tool performs with greater than 90% accuracy in Apollo’s domestic population, but required full recalibration when deployed abroad, where risk prevalence jumped from 8.07% to 16% in Latin America.