The sandbox trap: Getting AI to work is easy, but scaling it changes everything

Tata Steel has spent eight years building artificial intelligence (AI) into the fabric of its business. Today, more than 680 AI applications run across the steel major’s operations in India. They monitor equipment for early signs of failure, process invoices, and guide engineers through troubleshooting before a breakdown occurs.
Soummo Bose, the company’s chief AI officer, does not call any of it ‘artificial intelligence’. “We call it augmenting intelligence,” he says, reflecting the company’s belief that AI should enhance human capability rather than replace it.