How is generative AI impacting work at Infosys? CEO Salil Parekh explains

Infosys had announced its artificial intelligence offering in May called Topaz which combines data analytics, and artificial intelligence to develop an AI-first core that potentially has over 12,000 use cases. Infosys CEO and MD Salil Parekh now says that Topaz is the manifestation of the company's leadership in AI.

Topaz is aimed at creating efficiencies across the enterprise by using smart tools, platforms, and autonomous software engineering for business agility.

In an interaction with with Business Standard, Salil Parekh said that AI assistants are ready and available for the employees in the company for a number of uses including software development, HR, Finance and other functions in the company. He also noted that there are 40,000 people trained for using AI in the company and in a few quarters ‘whole company will be trained’.

Parekh also informed how generative AI will change the environment in the company noting that ‘things will change’ because everyone will start using ‘gen AI platform’. He also added that the company has decided to use an open-source generative AI platform for software development and large language models are being created by feeding information into the platform.

The Infosys CEO said that artificial intelligence will lead to improvements in productivity and work opportunities while helping the company target a large addressable market and drive growth.

Infosys had recently announced signing a mega AI deal with one of its existing clients. The company had then said it had entered a deal to provide artificial intelligence (AI) and automation development, modernization and maintenance services valued at $2 billion, and will be spread over the next five years.