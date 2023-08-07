How is generative AI impacting work at Infosys? CEO Salil Parekh explains

How is generative AI impacting work at Infosys? CEO Salil Parekh explains1 min read 07 Aug 2023, 01:12 PM IST
Infosys CEO says AI offering Topaz is a manifestation of the company's leadership in AI, with 12,000 use cases.
Infosys had announced its artificial intelligence offering in May called Topaz which combines data analytics, and artificial intelligence to develop an AI-first core that potentially has over 12,000 use cases. Infosys CEO and MD Salil Parekh now says that Topaz is the manifestation of the company's leadership in AI.