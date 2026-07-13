How rising AI costs are reshaping business decisions

Headcount lever

Rising spending on AI is coinciding with another wave of layoffs across the technology sector. A total of 219 companies have laid off over 119,000 employees so far this year, compared with 125,000 in the whole of 2025, according to layoff.fyi. In May alone, technology companies announced 38,242 job cuts as they redirected spending towards artificial intelligence. Executives increasingly acknowledge that these cuts are frequently aimed at funding expensive AI deployments rather than reflecting genuine automation gains.