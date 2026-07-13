Technology companies globally are becoming more tight-fisted about spending on artificial intelligence (AI) tools. Tesla recently capped employee spending on AI tools at $200 a week. Uber imposed a monthly limit of $1,500 per AI tool after exhausting its annual budget for Anthropic's Claude Code in just four months. Microsoft cancelled Claude Code licences for one of its engineering teams.
How rising AI costs are reshaping business decisions
SummaryFrom token limits and usage-based pricing to layoffs and AI sovereignty, companies are discovering that the economics of artificial intelligence matter as much as the technology itself.
Technology companies globally are becoming more tight-fisted about spending on artificial intelligence (AI) tools. Tesla recently capped employee spending on AI tools at $200 a week. Uber imposed a monthly limit of $1,500 per AI tool after exhausting its annual budget for Anthropic's Claude Code in just four months. Microsoft cancelled Claude Code licences for one of its engineering teams.
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